Menu

Advertising

GALLERY: River Severn peaks as Shropshire towns remain under water

By Harry Leather | Bridgnorth | Latest photos | Published: | Last Updated:

See all the latest flooding photos from across Shropshire where the River Severn has reached near-record levels.

Flooding in Bridgnorth on Tuesday

Flooding in Bridgnorth on Tuesday

Flooding in Bridgnorth on Tuesday

Flooding in Bridgnorth on Tuesday

Flooding in Bridgnorth on Tuesday

Flooding in Bridgnorth on Tuesday

Flooding in Bridgnorth on Tuesday

Flooding in Bridgnorth on Tuesday

Flooding in Bridgnorth on Tuesday

Flooding in Bridgnorth on Tuesday

Flooding in Bridgnorth on Tuesday

Flooding in Bridgnorth on Tuesday

Flooding in Bridgnorth on Tuesday

Flooding in Bridgnorth on Tuesday

Flooding in Bridgnorth on Tuesday

Flooding in Bridgnorth on Tuesday

Fast moving water in Ironbridge on Tuesday

Fast moving water in Ironbridge on Tuesday

Mark Barrow, Shropshire Council's executive director of place, with Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski in Frankwell, Shrewsbury

Spectators on the Iron Bridge on Tuesday

Flooding in Ironbridge on Tuesday

The camping area under water next to the Green Dragon pub at Buttington Cross, Welshpool. Photo: Dylan Evans

The flooded Severn from the A458 at Buttington Cross, Welshpool, looking down towards the Breidden Hills in the distance. Photo: Dylan Evans

The camping area under water next to the Green Dragon pub at Buttington Cross, Welshpool. Photo: Dylan Evans

The flood plain at Buildwas looking down towards the former Ironbridge Power Station. Photo: Dylan Evans

Flooding in Bridgnorth on Wednesday

Flooding in Bridgnorth on Wednesday

Flooding in Bridgnorth on Wednesday

Flooding in Bridgnorth on Wednesday

Flooding in Bridgnorth on Wednesday

Flooding in Ironbridge on Wednesday

Flooding in Ironbridge on Wednesday

Flooding in Ironbridge on Wednesday

Flooding in Ironbridge on Wednesday

Flooding in Ironbridge on Wednesday

Flooding in Ironbridge on Wednesday

Shrewsbury, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth were all under water after the Severn burst its banks, while the River Teme and River Vyrnwy flooded other parts of the county.

Flood warnings remained in place on Wednesday, with the Government continuing to warn of danger to life in Ironbridge.

With further rain forecast, river levels were not expected to return to normal for some time.

More coverage:

Latest photos News Environment Bridgnorth Local Hubs Ironbridge Telford Shrewsbury
Harry Leather

By Harry Leather
Digital Editor - @hleather_star

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News