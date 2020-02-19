Advertising
GALLERY: River Severn peaks as Shropshire towns remain under water
See all the latest flooding photos from across Shropshire where the River Severn has reached near-record levels.
Shrewsbury, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth were all under water after the Severn burst its banks, while the River Teme and River Vyrnwy flooded other parts of the county.
Flood warnings remained in place on Wednesday, with the Government continuing to warn of danger to life in Ironbridge.
With further rain forecast, river levels were not expected to return to normal for some time.
