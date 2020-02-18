Menu

Advertising

Shropshire flooding: Danger to life warning for Ironbridge as Shrewsbury town centre flooded - LIVE

By Harry Leather | Ironbridge | Environment | Published: | Last Updated:

Follow the latest from across Shropshire live as the county deals with its worst flooding for 20 years.

The River Severn in Ironbridge on Tuesday

A severe flood warning is in place for Ironbridge, where residents have been evacuated, while Shrewsbury town centre remains cut off by road after the River Severn reached its highest levels there for 20 years.

We'll be bringing you the latest on flood warnings, road closures and weather from across Shropshire and Mid Wales throughout the day.

Have you been affected by flooding? Call us on 01952 241485, contact us on social media or email digital@shropshirestar.co.uk.

More on this story:

Live updates:

Environment News Ironbridge Telford Local Hubs Shrewsbury
Harry Leather

By Harry Leather
Digital Editor - @hleather_star

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News