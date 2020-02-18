Advertising
Shropshire flooding: Danger to life warning for Ironbridge as Shrewsbury town centre flooded - LIVE
Follow the latest from across Shropshire live as the county deals with its worst flooding for 20 years.
A severe flood warning is in place for Ironbridge, where residents have been evacuated, while Shrewsbury town centre remains cut off by road after the River Severn reached its highest levels there for 20 years.
We'll be bringing you the latest on flood warnings, road closures and weather from across Shropshire and Mid Wales throughout the day.
Live updates:
