Shropshire flooding: Skips in place to help Ludlow residents as clean-up could take until summer

Many people in Lower Corve Street and Temeside, two of the worst hit areas of town, are now being forced to gut their homes after Storm Dennis.

Furniture and kitchen appliances started making their way out onto the streets on Monday, so Shropshire Council has brought in six skips - three at each location.

Councillor Andy Boddington for Ludlow North said: "We will watch them fill up and once they're taken away to be emptied, we will negotiate for more if people need them.

"I'm hoping Ludlow Town Council will also get its labour workforce out to help lift heavy items into the skips.

"Although the response from Shropshire Council was a bit slow on Monday, they now have everyone out doing what they can.

"These people need all the help they can get. There has been an awful lot of community help too which is amazing.

Flooding in Ludlow overlooking the River Teme on Sunday

"People have been offering to open their homes for people who have been washed out."

Many people fear they will not get back into their homes until the summer, according to Councillor Boddington.

He added: "It's very difficult for people to get through to their insurers at the moment because everyone and everything is overloaded. There is so much going on.

"It's going to take a while to get everything sorted out and much longer for the houses to dry out and come back into use.

"I was hopeful of everyone getting back to normal by Easter but after speaking to residents, it's unlikely many of them will be able to return before summer because they need to replace their plumbing and electrics.

"Furniture is the least of their worries at the moment."