Storm Dennis: Residents evacuated from Ironbridge as danger to life warning issued - with pictures

The Government's flood information service has released a statement saying a severe flood warning is now in force, with fears there is now the possibility the water may 'overtop' the flood barriers 'on the current forecast'.

They have advised residents to have a bag packed ready, with vital items such as medication and insurance documents, and move valuables to safety.

The statement on the Government website says: "Due to current river levels and ground conditions there is now the potential for the Ironbridge barrier to become ineffective.

"Flood water may overtop the Ironbridge temporary barrier on the current forecast.

"Consequently, flooding of property and roads along the Wharfage in Ironbridge is potentially imminent.

"River levels are forecast to rise at the Buildwas river gauge to between 6.5 and 6.7m from Tuesday afternoon, 18/02/20.

"Consequently flooding of property and roads adjacent to the Wharfage, Ironbridge is expected.

"Showers are expected over the next 24 hours with further prolonged rainfall forecast from 19/02/2020.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are liaising with emergency services.

"Please move possessions and valuables to safety and have a bag ready with vital items like medicines and insurance documents.

"Please follow advice from emergency services.

"This message will be updated by midday, 18/02/20 or if the situation changes."

Telford & Wrekin Council workers are going door-to-door along the Wharfage waking residents up and preparing to take them to a rest centre at Cleo's Cafe on High Street.

The authority said water pressure from the river against the flood barriers is causing the surface of the road alongside the river to crack.

Police have now closed High Street.

Cleo's Bar in the town has opened its doors to those who have been evacuated, offering tea and coffee.

Ironbridge Gorge Councillor Carolyn Healy said residents would be out of their homes for at least a couple of hours.

Councillor Healy said: "The flood barriers are all up and we're currently evacuating residents from the Wharfage as a precautionary measure, at least until the river peaks.

"The pressure on the flood barriers is a bit of a concern but we can't get close enough to the barriers to see exactly what effect it's having on the road surface.

"It's not quite at the level it was in 2000, but I've lived here for 10 years and this is the nearest it's been that I can remember.

A #Severe flood warning has been issued for #Ironbridge act now.



Please heed the instructions of the emergency services. #PrepareActSurvive



February 18, 2020

"The atmosphere is quite calm at the moment. There's not a lot people can do so we're just making sure they're up and ready to evacuate if they need to.

"Shropshire Fire & Rescue is coming in and rescuing residents in Ladywood, the other side of the river, which is downstream of the Ironbridge and has already flooded.

"It floods there regularly but they're more affected than normal."

++5.45am flooding update++

We've now had a specialist contractor remove 21 cars off the Wharfage & Dale End car parks that were at risk of damage from flooding.



February 18, 2020

It comes after the council this morning contracted a company to relocate 21 vehicles from the Wharfage and Dale car parks to the Ironbridge Park & Ride to save them from floodwater.

The river level at the Buildwas gauge read 6.35m this morning and is expected to rise by about another 0.4m when it peaks this afternoon.

Dale Road, The Wharfage, The Lloyds and Lloyd's Head are currently closed and motorists are being advised not to try and drive through floodwater, which creates waves further damaging properties.

While we're waiting for our next #StormDennis update, here's what the flooding situation in #Ironbridge looks like this morning.



February 18, 2020

Sandbags are available to collect from Station Yard car park and the Ironbridge Park & Ride.

More rain is predicted throughout today and tomorrow, with 21 flood warnings in place for areas including Shrewsbury, Bridgnorth and Ironbridge.

Shrewsbury became heavily flooded in parts when the River Severn burst its banks yesterday. It peaked at 4.85 metres in the early hours of today, 3m higher than normal but still 40cm below its highest level in 2000.

People are being advised to avoid driving into the town centre, where 17 roads have been closed including Coton Hill and both the English and Welsh bridges.

A boat rescue team in Chester Street, Shrewsbury. Pic: Owain Betts

Other roads include Atcham to Cross Houses and Chiltern Farm Lane; Berwick Road; Sydney Avenue; Gravel Hill Lane; Roushill; Old Coleham; Coleham Head; Victoria Avenue; Williams Way; St Julian's Friars; Cressage to Eastern Constantine; Raven Meadows; Smithfield Road; Cressage to Eaton Constantine; Longden Coleham; Chester Street and Cross Street; Atcham to Berwick Wharf and B4380 Shrewsbury to Atcham.

Shropshire Council has closed its car parks at Frankwell Riverside, Frankwell Main, St Julian Friar's and Raven Meadows MSCP. Private car parks at The Gap off Raven Meadows, NCP at Wyle Cop and Premier Inn have also been shut due to flooding and lack of access.

The authority said it will review what car parks and roads it can reopen by 12pm today, with a risk of Old Potts Way, Castle Foregate and Wyle Cop also closing.

Due to flooding, the town's bus station has been closed and limited services are running from Frankwell Island, Abbey Foregate and New Park Road.

Meanwhile, multiagency workers are currently in Bridgnorth where river levels are expected to peak later today.

Sections of the A442 between Bridgnorth and Sutton Maddock are closed or have lane restrictions due to flooding.

In Low Town near the Rugby Club, which is currently underwater, the A442 is completely shut.

Houses in and around the area have already been affected with river levels at about 4.9m this morning.

It is expected to peak in Bridgnorth at 5m to 5.4m by tonight.