Smithfield Road to reopen this morning after flooding

Large sections of the town centre have been closed due to the flood water but Smithfield Road is expected to open by 9am.

Council workers began the clean-up work at 5am, with two road sweepers and a gully emptying crew working to get the road open again.

A spokesman for the council said that once the crew has finished on Smithfield Road they will move on to the Chester Street Gyratory.

A number of other roads remain closed around the county.

In Shrewsbury they include, Raven Meadows, Smithfield road. Chester Street/Cross Street, Sydney Avenue, Roushill, Longden Coleham, Old Coleham, Coleham Head, Victoria Avenue, Coton Hill, St Julian’s Friars, B5067 Berwick Road, B4380 Shrewsbury to Atcham road, B4380 Cressage to Eaton Constantine, Atcham to Berwick Wharf, Atcham to Cross Houses road, Chilton Farm road, Priory Road, Gravel Hill Lane and Williams Way.

In South Shropshire they include the B4368 Clun to Newcastle (road slip), A442 Sutton Maddock to Bandon Island, Doctors Lane Bridgnorth, Riverside, Bridgnorth, Severn Side South Bridgnorth, and Underhill Street – where there is a single lane closure as a precaution.

In North Shropshire a number of roads were still affected including the B5069 Gobowen Road, Oswestry, Colliery Road, St Martins, Clarke’s Lane, St Martins, Burma Road, and Park Hall, Whittington.

In Bridgnorth levels are at their highest since 2000 but did start to re-cede overnight.

Advertising

In Ironbridge the temporary flood defences held against the weight of the water, with the level peaking overnight.

It had dropped by 20cm but a severe flood warning – which indicates danger to life – is still in place.

Writing on Twitter Chris Bainger of the Environment Agency said: "#Ironbridge the #Severn this morning has dropped by ~20cm at Buildwas gauge, the recession will be slow. A #Severe flood warning is still in force please heed the instructions from the emergency services. Please remain #FloodAware and #Staysafe."