Storm Dennis: Warning as Shropshire firefighters called 200 times in 12 hours

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service has warned people to plan ahead and avoid driving through flood waters and encouraged those affected by flooding to secure their properties and relocate to a safe area.

Flooding has affected many parts of the county but most of the fire service's resources have been dedicated to the south of Shropshire, near Ludlow, where a severe flood warning has been issued due to the rising levels of the River Teme.

Storm Dennis flooding in Clun. Photo: Nicola Owen

John Temple, Group Manager at Shropshire Fire and Rescue, said: "If you are in a flooded area, relocate to somewhere else if possible and secure your property.

"Avoid driving through flooded waters. It only takes six inches of water to lift and move a car and we are seeing this happen already. Do not risk it.

"We are still expecting conditions to worsen before they get better. We are asking people to plan ahead."

Firefighters have been busy helping rescue people from flooded properties, mainly in Ludlow and elsewhere in the south of the county, and from cars which have got stuck driving through flood water.

This video from Robert Taylor shows the scene on Bromfield Road in Ludlow next to the River Corve this morning #StormDennis pic.twitter.com/IofMkOpa7f — Shropshire Star (@ShropshireStar) February 16, 2020

Parts of Clun and Clunton were also underwater this morning, while two people had to be rescued from a house by fire crews using a boat in Cound, near Shrewsbury.

Meanwhile crews in Bridgnorth have been supporting residents in Hilton after 25 homes in Willow Close and Brookside Drive were affected by flooding.

Storm Dennis flooding in Hilton, near Bridgnorth. Photo: Bridgnorth Fire Station

The houses had approximately three feet of flood water inside, which Bridgnorth Fire Station said was continuing to rise.

And the A442 at Dansford has been closed all day due to severe flooding and damage, with crews from Bridgnorth helping deal with a nearby property.

Shropshire firefighters have also been supporting teams in Hereford and Worcester, where a major incident has been declared after serious flooding in Burford and Tenbury Wells where dozens of people have had to be evacuated.

"Hereford and Worcester Fire Service, due to the unprecedented number of calls, have announced a major incident," Mr Temple said.

"We are focusing our services in the south of the county and assisting crews in Hereford and Worcester.

"This may change as river levels continue to rise but we will continue to monitor that. The River Teme has not yet peaked, it is expected around 6pm tonight."