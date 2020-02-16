Storm Dennis: Shropshire roads flooded as severe weather warnings continue

Numerous roads were left under water across Shropshire and Mid Wales overnight, including the M54 which was closed westbound for around five hours between Junction 6 Telford West and Junction 7 at Wellington.

That stretch of the motorway was fully reopen at 6am, however the road has since been shut eastbound near the M6 and stretches of the A5, A49, A41, A53 A454 as well as many local roads remain flooded.

Send your weather photos and let us know about road closures in your area via Facebook, Twitter, or digital@shropshirestar.co.uk

Flooding on the M54 this morning

Roads close to the River Severn have been badly affected in Coalbrookdale and Ironbridge, while some roads in Clun were also fully submerged.

Battlefield Road in Shrewsbury is closed and there have also been reports of standing water on the A5 and A49 near Emstrey. Meanwhile the A5 is reported to be badly affected at Gobowen near Oswestry.

Advertising

Drains struggled to cope and many streams and rivers burst their banks as water poured down on Saturday but the weather is expected to improve throughout Sunday.

Around 25 homes have been affected by flooding off the A454 in Hilton, Bridgnorth, where fire crews have been supporting residents.

"Approx 25 homes in Willow Close and Brookside Drive have approx 3ft of flood water in them and it continues to rise," Bridgnorth Fire Station said in an update just before 9am.

Advertising

Flooding in Hilton, Bridgnorth. Photo: Bridgnorth Fire Station

Meanwhile Market Drayton Fire Station wrote the following advice: "Locally we are aware of flooding effecting the A41 at Rosehill, the A41 closed at Bletchley between Tern Hill and Sandford, A53 closed between Hodnet and Shawbury, the B5415 flooded between Market Drayton and Woore and the Cheswardine to Soudly Road flooded.

"Other roads in Shropshire which are closed are the A49 at Battlefield Island, Battlefield Link Road, the A49 at Preston Island, roads in and out of Annscroft, roads in and out of Pontesbury, the A49 near Ludlow, the B4365 Craven Arms and the A4117 Clee Hill."

Firefighters warned people to only travel if essential to do so.

One severe flood warning, eight flood warnings and 14 flood alerts were in place for Shropshire this morning.

The severe warning, meaning there is danger to life, is for the River Teme at Tenbury Wells and Burford where water levels are expected to peak at around six metres this afternoon.

Yellow severe weather warnings for wind and rain remain in place for Shropshire and Mid Wales, despite the rain having eased off in many areas.

A more serious amber warning for rain is also covering parts of Wales, including Newtown.

Further afield

The situation was said to be “life-threatening” in South Wales, where the Met Office issued a red warning due to heavy rainfall and flooding risk.

“It’s quite an extreme move but we have seen widespread falls across the whole region,” forecaster Greg Dewhurst said.

Severe flood warning were issued for the Scottish Borders and for the River Neath in South Wales, while local media reported the River Taff had burst its banks at Pontypool.

At about 7am on Sunday there were 198 flood warnings across the UK, meaning immediate action is required, and 326 flood alerts warning people to be prepared, covering an area from Scotland’s River Tweed to the rivers of west Cornwall.

In the 24 hours to 7am, Tredegar in south-eastern Wales received 105 mm of rain, while the fastest gust recorded in same period was in Aberdaron where 91 mph was recorded at 6pm on Saturday.

The Met Office has issued amber alerts – meaning people must be prepared to change plans and protect themselves and their family from the storm – for parts of Yorkshire, Wales, Devon, East Sussex and Kent.

Rail services were suspended across South Wales after tracks were submerged by rain, while the line between Derby and Long Eaton was also closed.

#StormDennis is going to affect all regions with strong winds & heavy rain this weekend. Please take care when travelling & consider whether your journey is necessary before setting out. More info: https://t.co/XfWN4cmDzs or @metofficeUK https://t.co/LJmbIHpBUC #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/Ey9bCQZhdY — Highways England (@HighwaysEngland) February 16, 2020

Relief from Storm Dennis is still some distance away, the Met Office’s Mr Dewhurst said, adding that “heavy rain and strong winds” would continue across large parts of the UK on Sunday.

“South Wales will see a lot of rain fall before Dennis moves north later to Scotland and Northern Ireland.”

Earlier, the Ministry of Defence deployed British Army personnel to assist people in West Yorkshire areas badly hit by flooding during last weekend’s Storm Ciara.

(PA Graphics)

Flights have been grounded for safety reasons, with British Airways and easyJet confirming cancellations.

More than 230 easyJet flights in and out of the UK on Saturday were cancelled, while several sporting fixtures were also called off due to the weather.

Two bodies were pulled from rough seas on Saturday, before the worst of the storm hit.

One man was found following a huge search operation off Margate after an early-morning distress call, while another was found at Herne Bay.