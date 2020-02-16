Menu

GALLERY: Shropshire Storm Dennis flooding in photos

By Harry Leather | Ludlow | Environment | Published: | Last Updated:

See all the photos of the aftermath of Storm Dennis from across Shropshire and Mid Wales.

Aero the horse navigates flooding on Bridgnorth Road, Worfield, with Cerys Holding riding

Storm Denis flooding on the A49 near Ludlow. Photo: Meirion Woolf

Floods at Trescott Ford on Bridgnorth Road. The top of a car is just visible in the water

A stranded car at Trescott Ford

Storm Dennis flooding on Newport Road in Albrighton, a regular flooding spot. Photo: Louise Hall

Flooding on the A442 at Danesford, near Bridgnorth, during Storm Dennis. Photo: Bridgnorth Fire Station

Storm Dennis flooding in Hilton, near Bridgnorth. Photo: Bridgnorth Fire Station

Storm Dennis flooding in Hilton, near Bridgnorth. Photo: Bridgnorth Fire Station

Water overflowing at Shrewsbury Weir on the River Severn after Storm Dennis. Photo: Shaun Jenks

Storm Dennis flooding in Clun. Photo: Nicola Owen

Storm Dennis flooding in Hilton, near Bridgnorth. Photo: Bridgnorth Fire Station

Storm Dennis flooding on the B4368 near Clun Bridge. Photo: Nicola Owen

Storm Dennis flooding in Clun. Photo: Nicola Owen

Storm Dennis flooding on the A5 near Gobowen. Photo: Jack Roberts

Storm Dennis flooding at Dale End Park, Coalbrookdale. Photo: @DanPlayzLive

Storm Dennis flooding on the A41 in Cosford. Photo: David Bloor

Storm Dennis flooding on Bromfield Road in Ludlow. Photo: Robert Taylor

Storm Dennis flooding on Bromfield Road in Ludlow. Photo: Robert Taylor

Storm Dennis flooding in Buildwas. Photo: Richard Ware

Storm Dennis flooding on the Battlefield Link Road in Shrewsbury. Photo: Siobhan Owen

Storm Dennis flooding on the A5 near Gobowen. Photo: Jack Roberts

Storm Dennis flooding in Hook-a-Gate near Shrewsbury where the water was at its highest since 2007. Photo: Chris Jones

Flood barriers being installed in Ironbridge. Photo: Chris Bainger

Storm Dennis flooding in Lower Corve Street, Ludlow. Photo: Karokh Mamakura

Storm Dennis flooding in Lower Corve Street, Ludlow. Photo: Karokh Mamakura

Storm Dennis flooding in Lower Corve Street, Ludlow. Photo: Karokh Mamakura

Rivers across the region burst their banks, flooding roads and forcing roads to shut after non-stop rain during Saturday's storm.

Photos from our photographers and readers show the scale of the flooding from Ludlow to Ironbridge to Shrewsbury and Clun.

Is your area not featured? Send your photos to digital@shropshirestar.co.uk.

More on this story:

