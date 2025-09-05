'Delighted' farm-based Shropshire nursery where children love seeing animals celebrates 'Outstanding' Ofsted rating

Farm Friends Day Nursery, based at Home Farm in Condover, was judged Outstanding in all areas following an inspection on July 16.

The report, published on August 6, praised the family-run setting for creating an "exceptionally warm and welcoming" environment where children "flourish".

Inspectors rated the nursery Outstanding across all key areas - the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management.

To celebrate its 'Outstanding' judgement, the nursery held a party and lunch for children and staff on Wednesday (September 3), with plans already in place for an extra special Christmas party later this year.