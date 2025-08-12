Nursery on working farm in the Shropshire countryside is over the moo-n with 'Outstanding' Ofsted grading

Inspectors visited Farm Friends Day Nursery based at Home Farm in Condover in the beautiful Shropshire countryside on July 16.

In a report published on Wednesday, August 6, Ofsted said children "flourish" at the "exceptionally warm and welcoming" family-run setting where staff place children's needs "at the heart of everything they do".

The quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management at Farm Friends Day Nursery have all been graded 'Outstanding' by the education watchdog.

The glowing report comes after the nursery celebrated its 20th birthday. Owner Lucy Cartwright's husband had given up milking on their farm, leaving the milking parlour redundant. And so in 2005, Lucy decided to utilise this space for an alternative use, and the nursery was born.

Farm Friends Day Nursery has been graded 'Outstanding' across the board

Sharing delight at the report and their grading, a post by the nursery's team on social media said: "We are absolutely delighted to share that we have been graded 'Outstanding' in our recent inspection by Ofsted.

"It is wonderful that the team have been given the recognition that they all deserve."

Speaking to the Shropshire Star in June, owner Lucy described the uniqueness of the setting that has expanded over years and includes another converted farm building as well as the former milking parlour.

She said children enjoy exploring the nursery's expansive grounds and regularly enjoy seeing sheep, turkeys, and cows amongst other farm animals, alongside farm machinery such as tractors.

Farm Friends Day Nursery near Shrewsbury celebrated its 20th birthday earlier this year. Owner Lucy Cartwright (centre) is pictured with staff and children

Leaders at the nursery have been praised by Ofsted for having a "deep passion" for the care and education that children receive.

Moreover, the quality of teaching was described as "outstanding" while inspectors were impressed with the wide range of opportunities that are provided for children.

The report said: "Children flourish in this exceptionally warm and welcoming family-run setting. Staff are highly dedicated and responsive to children's individual needs, placing them firmly at the heart of everything they do.

"From the moment children arrive, staff envelop them in a culture of care, positivity and high expectations. They expertly prioritise emotional wellbeing and respond with sensitivity and precision to each child's unique needs.

"The highly effective curriculum places a strong emphasis on rich, outdoor learning experiences. Staff promote children's natural curiosity, growing independence and developing confidence through imaginative, stimulating and well-sequenced activities.

Farm Friends Day Nursery based at Home Farm in Condover near Shrewsbury

"Pre-school children further develop their physical skills as they run and climb in the large, well-equipped outdoor play area. These enriching experiences result in consistently high levels of engagement.

"Children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) receive exceptional support. The setting's inclusive ethos is embedded in all aspects of practice, with staff working closely with families and external professionals to identify needs early and implement effective, individualised strategies.

"All children make rapid and outstanding progress across all areas of learning and development."

The report added that families "speak highly of the staff, environment and curriculum, often expressing deep appreciation for the care and dedication shown".

The full Ofsted report can be read here.