Village nursery where children are surrounded by farm animals and tractors celebrates 20th birthday

Farm Friends Day Nursery based at Home Farm in Condover in the beautiful Shropshire countryside was founded on June 10 in 2005.

Owner Lucy Cartwright's husband had given up milking on their farm, leaving the milking parlour redundant. And so, inspired by a nursery situated on a farm in Staffordshire, Lucy poached the idea and never looked back.

The thriving nursery expanded years later to include another converted farm building. Children enjoy exploring the nursery's expansive grounds and regularly enjoy seeing sheep, turkeys, and cows amongst other farm animals, alongside farm machinery such as tractors.

Farm Friends Day Nursery celebrated its 20th birthday on Tuesday. Pictured centre with staff and children is owner Lucy Cartwright.

To celebrate the nursery's special birthday on Tuesday (June 10), children partook in craft activities, a dance session, baked cow biscuits, played games and enjoyed a party lunch.

Asked if it feels like yesterday since she opened the nursery, owner Lucy said: "In some ways it does, yes. It is bizarre how time flies.

"We have a really good team at the nursery. Over 20 years you learn an awful lot and have been through every different scenario at least once.

"I have learned how essential it is to have a great team around me. It doesn't matter how good the environment is, it is about having a good team of people."

The family-owned nursery looks after children from as young as 12-months to four-years-old.

Assistant manager at the nursery Wendy Matthews has been at the nursery for more than 19 years herself, and is someone who Lucy said she couldn't have done everything without.

She added: "Everybody is really proud, it is a huge achievement.

"The nursery started in one building. It has grown over the years and has become really successful and it has been great being apart of it.

"A lot of children join us as babies and toddlers and then watching them grow and go off to pre-school and school is quite special.

"We have a great setting with a lot of outdoor space. There is always a tractor or a cow around for the children to see with it being a working farm. It's great."