Shropshire's 'small school with a big heart' woos Ofsted inspectors

Morda pupils hold their Morda 'big heart' in front of the school's 'Morda Values' rainbow mural. Photo: Morda School.

Morda CE Primary School, was rated good in all categories for the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management, and early years provision.

In a previous inspection in 2019 the school was rated as requires inspection.

Co-headteachers Helen Chapman and John Eglin spoke of the tragic recent death of headteacher Ruth Perry, from Reading, following a negative inspection. They say it is a "great relief to be free of that pressure for a while.”

In a statement they said their own Ofsted result was welcome news.

“This is welcome news and the culmination of great deal of hard work and dedication," said the statement.

"The recent tragic death of headteacher Ruth Perry following a negative Ofsted report has highlighted the immense and prolonged stress on staff.

"It is a great relief to be free of that pressure for a while.”

During a recent visit, the education watchdog found Morda CE Primary School, south of Oswestry, to be a good school where "pupils love to learn".

The report also highlights the school’s excellent pastoral support, saying: "Pupils’ wellbeing is at the heart of this school and staff make sure that pupils have everything they need to thrive."

The headteachers said: “Ofsted saw Morda as we do – 'a small school with a big heart'.

"We are so proud that the hard work and creativity of the children, staff and whole school community has been recognised.”

The school and its community were recently in the news for making a positive change after vandals caused a lot of damage. They were overwhelmed with kindness at the result.

The forest school and cabin at Morda CE Primary School was broken into and vandalised, with yobs making "a mess" - with broken windows, doors and a water butt among the items targeted. They even let off a fire extinguisher.