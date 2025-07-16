Self-service launderette at Telford Morrisons store has hours restricted to ‘protect residents’

Planners at Telford & Wrekin Council have also given temporary planning permission for one year for the launderette unit at the supermarket in Lawley so they can “assess the impact” of the unit.

The modular launderette unit next to the shop’s front entrance is made up of three machines for the washing and drying of clothing textiles, with two washing machines and a single drying machine.

Similar 100 per cent self-service units have been up and running at other sites in Shrewsbury and Telford for some time.

The ones at the site in Lawley were installed earlier this year with a retrospective application following. Planners say they should be switched off between 10pm and 7am.

Agents for the launderette owners ME Group International told planners that they are designed to be maintenance-free and served by a network of more than 150 local engineers who aim to attend to any breakdowns within 24 hours. They also have scheduled monthly visits.

Morrisons in Lawley. Picture: Google

Planners told the applicants that there are flats and retail units less than 10m away.

“Given the close proximity of the unit’s location to neighbouring residential properties the local planning authority consider a one-year temporary consent to be appropriate, so the site can be monitored over a longer time period to ensure no significant detrimental impacts would occur,” planners wrote.

“Following a period of one year, the applicant could reapply for a permanent consent, ensuring sufficient evidence is submitted to demonstrate that no significant adverse impacts have occurred and no harm would arise from the development on a permanent basis.

“Due to the proximity of the machines to the flats, the [council] consider it reasonable to condition hours of operation and lighting, as agreed with the applicant/agent.”

No objections had been received from neighbouring properties and Lawley & Overdale Parish Council supported it.