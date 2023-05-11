School 'overwhelmed with kindness' from Oswestry community following vandal attack

Dexter Evans and Zephie Littleford helping tidy up newly repaired shed in the forest school area at Morda CE Primary School

The forest school and cabin at Morda CE Primary School was broken into and vandalised on Tuesday night, with yobs making "a mess" - with broken windows, doors and a water butt among the items targeted. They even let off a fire extinguisher.

But sadness has been turned into joy for the 108 pupils at the school after members of the community rallied round within hours of the overnight attack.

Helen Chapman, a co-head that the school, said the damage was discovered by a cleaner on site on Wednesday morning.

Helen was on site with her co-head colleague John Eglin who were making breakfast for the children before the first day of their SATs exams.

She said: "We have been inundated with kind responses from parents, the community, including the Marches School, the Rotary Club and the Men's Shed. The shed has been repaired already and we are taking donations."

On Facebook Helen added: "The response has really warmed our hearts and illustrates what a wonderful community we are a part of."

The school's motto is "Compassion, Courage and Fairness", and Helen said it had been a great example of compassion in action.

"The community has come with compassion," she said. "It reinforces the fact that Morda is a lovely place."

The vandalism has been reported to West Mercia Police and the school has been given a crime reference number of 127I10022023.