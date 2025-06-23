Shrewsbury primary school's 'delight' at glowing Ofsted report with praise for 'inclusivity' and 'nurturing' environment

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Inspectors visited Greenfields Primary School on May 13 and 14 and have graded the school as 'Good' across the board.

In a glowing report published on June 19, Ofsted described Greenfields as "nurturing and welcoming".

Its motto of 'kind hearts, inquisitive minds' is said to be "shown in the way pupils work and play together", and children at the primary school are described as being "polite and courteous" and said to "demonstrate positive attitudes to learning" in calm learning environments.