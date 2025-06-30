'Inadequate' foster care agency slated in new damning report with 'little action' to improve reported

Leaders at Flying Colours Foster Care, which covers Shropshire, have been heavily criticised by the education watchdog in another report after being unable to provide evidence of "new audits" which were said to have been completed since a previous inspection.

The foster care agency, that is based near Whitchurch, was deemed 'inadequate' by Ofsted after an inspection in October last year where "serious and widespread shortfalls" were identified.

Following a monitoring visit in December, inspectors then ruled that "sufficient progress" had not been made to meet a series of compliance notices.

The foster care agency was given a further series of requirements to meet before another inspection. However, a report of findings from a visit on April 28 and 29, published on Friday (June 27), said "very little" action has been taken to meet the compliance notices, due to the manager "prioritising" other agency matters.

The foster care agency is based at the Park View Business Centre near Whitchurch. Photo: Google

Ofsted stated that carers at the agency are not provided with "sufficient guidance" to keep children safe. Inspectors also reported shortfalls with recording systems, training of staff, reviews of performance, and recruitment.

The latest report said: "An action plan was put in place after the initial inadequate judgement; however, the actions stated have not been effectively implemented. For example, at the previous monitoring visit, policies had been reviewed and updated, but not all gave enough guidance for carers to follow if children go missing or when children take medication.

"Despite this being raised at the previous monitoring visit, the manager was unable to provide evidence that the policies had been improved. This means that carers are still not provided with sufficient guidance to keep children safe.