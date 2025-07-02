'Children are warmly welcomed by kind staff' - Delight for Shrewsbury pre-school after glowing Ofsted report

Opportunity Pre-School in Shrewsbury has been graded 'Good' across the board after an inspection on May 22.

Children were said to arrive at the setting "happy, settled and full of confidence" where they are "warmly welcomed by kind, calm staff and leaders".

In a glowing report published on June 25, inspectors said children display "positive behaviours" - supported by staff's guidance, praise and help around expectations.

Parents of children who attend the pre-school were also said to speak "very highly" about the setting.