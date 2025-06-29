'Children receive a warm welcome from caring staff' - Bridgnorth nursery celebrates praise in glowing Ofsted report

Poppets Nursery based at St Leonards CE Primary School has been graded 'Good' across the board after an inspection on May 19.

In a report published on June 23, inspectors said children who attend the nursery receive a "warm welcome" from staff.

Children are described as showing "enthusiasm" for learning and enjoy a wide range of interesting activities that staff have "carefully planned and prepared".

Inspectors praised a range of "stimulating resources" for children. Youngsters are said to enjoy a wide range of activities both indoors and outdoors, including searching for dinosaur fossils.