'Pupils are proud to be part of the school community' - Shropshire village primary school receives glowing Ofsted report

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Ofsted inspectors visited Prees CofE Primary School on May 7 and 8, and concluded that the school has maintained its 'Good' standards since a previous inspection in 2019.

In a report published on June 19, the North Shropshire primary school has been commended for having "high expectations" for what pupils can achieve.

Leaders at the school within the Fields Multi Academy Trust are described as "compassionate and caring" while the report noted that staff work closely with families to support them.

Ofsted particularly praised the variety of learning opportunities for pupils. Children have enjoyed trips to art galleries and museums including local archives where they have learned about the history of their school and village.

Prees CofE Primary School. Picture: Google.

The report added that younger pupils visit supermarkets to "support their developing knowledge of the world", while there are also workshops to develop understanding of different religions and cultures, a range of clubs and careers fairs to learn about the world of work.

Pupils at Prees CofE Primary School are also said to be "highly motivated to learn", and any children who require extra help and support with their emotions are said to be "prioritised".

The glowing report said: "Prees CofE Primary School accurately describe themselves as a 'happy school where everyone matters'.

"Pupils are proud to be part of their school community. The school has high expectations for what pupils can achieve.

"Most pupils learn the curriculum very well. This includes pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). Pupils enjoy the experience of learning within a small rural village.

"They are eager to share with visitors the historical features of their school. For example, pupils are excited to show the Victorian iron boot scrapers outside their school.

"Pupils behave very well. They are polite and courteous. They care about their peers.

"The school provides a range of opportunities for pupils to take on leadership roles, such as worship council and house captains. Pupils are taught to share their views and opinions with confidence. Pupils know that their thoughts and ideas matter. The school supports pupils to independently raise money for charities which are important to them.

"The school is led by compassionate and caring leaders. Those responsible for governance are equally caring about their school community."

The full report can be read here.