Thousands of Shropshire students learn their GCSE results as schools celebrate improvements

Thousands of teenagers will be returning to their secondary schools to collect their grades which will help them progress on to sixth form, college or training.

Across England, Wales and Northern Ireland grading is expected to be restored to pre-pandemic levels.

Last year, more than one in five (22 per cent) UK GCSE entries was awarded a top grade, compared with 26.3per cent in 2022.

But it was higher than in 2019 - the last year that summer exams were taken before Covid-19 - when 20.8 per cent of UK GCSE entries in England, Wales and Northern Ireland were awarded a 7/A or above.

Telford and Wrekin College has much to celebrate after an 'excellent' set of GCSE results today, with English language high grades - between nine and four - reaching their best level in five years.

The college has also reported a 'significant' increase in maths high grades that are up nearly five per cent on last year's results.

"These are absolutely fantastic results, reflecting all of the hard work our students and staff. We are very proud of them," said Christine Pemberton, the college's vice principal for curriculum.

"Maths and English are so important, because they open up pathways to an incredibly broad range of courses and job opportunities.

"We look forward to seeing many of these students now progressing with us onto A levels, apprenticeships, or our range of T Levels and vocational courses which we are expanding even further in September."

Christine Pemberton of Telford and Wrekin College, picture: Carl Jones

Enrolment has began at the college for next year, and staff are on hand to discuss progression opportunities with GCSE students.

Elsewhere, the Learning Community Trust says it is 'incredibly proud' of its students. The trust oversees five secondary schools - Hadley Learning Community, Ercall Wood, Charlton, Telford Priory and Burton Borough in Newport.

Ercall Wood has reported a 'continued improvement' at grade four or above, including in maths and English, with Physics and biology also performing well while Charlton School's top performing subjects include history and physics.

Top performing subject areas at Burton Borough School in Newport were art, biology and physics, while Hadley Learning Community school recorded 100 per cent pass rates on its engineering and health and social care BTEC courses. GCSEs in languages also performed well at the school, and one-in-five health and social care students have achieved a distinction star.

Burton Borough School in Newport where staff were getting ready on Wednesday for GCSE results day. From left to right: Ben Morgan (Senior Vice Principal), Lisa Richardson (Exams and Data Manager), Dan Boden (Vice Principal)

At Telford Priory School, sciences were among the top-performing subject areas, alongside languages and physical education. And, at Kickstart Academy, that the Trust has been running for the past year, there were 'improved performances' in functional skills, maths and English. Nine students also passed their health and safety in the workplace qualification that will help them towards a career in construction.

The Learning Community Trust also runs Queensway School in Telford that caters for children and young people with autism, and those with social, emotional and mental health difficulties. The school has reported an increase in GCSE achievement including in English and maths, and has announced that each student has been able to access their next step and progress to further education.

The Learning Community Trust deputy chief executive, Paul Roberts said: "Our schools have worked tirelessly to provide students with the best possible progression opportunities.

"We'd like to say a big thank you to the parents and families for all of their support over the past year, working with us to help students meet their potential.

"Once again this year, our students have achieved the outcomes they need to go to college, apprenticeships or into employment and we are proud that our schools have provided the springboard for their successful futures."

Many of the pupils who are receiving their GCSE results were in Year 7 when schools closed due to the pandemic. The cohort faced disruption to their schooling in the first years of their secondary education.

Lee Elliot Major, professor of social mobility at the University of Exeter, told the PA news agency: "GCSE grades in 2024 will be marked by familiar divides in results between under-resourced pupils and their more privileged peers manifested in both national and regional inequalities.

"It is likely that competition for sixth-form places will be even more intense this year given the rising number of 16-year-olds taking GCSEs.

"The concern is that pupils face a lottery in the chances of securing places at sixth forms and colleges across the country."

Bill Watkin, chief executive of the Sixth Form Colleges Association (SFCA), told PA: "It's likely that there'll be more competition to get a sixth form place."

He said: "There is still going to be pressure on places because the number of new places created is less than the number of additional young people working their way through the system at the moment."

Youngsters across the country will also be awarded their level 2 vocational and technical qualification (VTQ) exam results on Thursday.

When asked whether there could be more competition for places, David Hughes, chief executive of the Association of Colleges (AoC), said capacity issues were "acute" in a few areas - including Leeds.

He said: "It's not just the overall cohort of 16-year-olds has gone up, but more of them are looking to do technical and vocational qualifications because they want stuff that really works in the labour market."

The AoC is calling on the Government to give colleges in-year funding to ensure they can recruit more students to start courses in September.

Mr Hughes added: "We are worried that we're getting to a point where in some places they simply won't have the capacity, they won't have the space, to take on students."