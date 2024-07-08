Shropshire college confirms new headmaster after predecessor's death earlier this year

Jonathan Shaw, current head of the senior school of 600 pupils at King’s Ely in Cambridgeshire, will take up the role of headmaster at Ellesmere College from September 2025.

The appointment comes after the school's headmaster for the past 27 years, Brendan Wignall, died in January following a battle with cancer.

Mr Shaw, a father of two, will move to Shropshire alongside his wife Katherine to begin the new role.

He said: “It is an honour to have been appointed to lead Ellesmere College from September 2025.