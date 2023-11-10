'Inadequate' Telford school to leave academy trust

Telford Park School, in Stirchley, has been a part of the Communities Academies Trust, which also runs the Telford Priory School.

However, in a letter to parents, headteacher Holly Rigby said the school was set to be transferred to Wolverhampton-based Amethyst Academies Trust.

She said: "Our goal, as always, is to ensure that we provide the best possible educational environment - one that is nurturing, innovative, and capable of equipping our young people with the skills and knowledge they need to thrive in an ever-changing world.

"We are confident that joining the Amethyst Academies Trust will enable is to continue to deliver on this commitment, while also offering new resources and support to enhance our curriculum, facilities and extracurricular programme."

Mrs Rigby added that the school was committed to making the transition as "smooth and positive as possible".

The change of trust for the school follows an Ofsted inspection in May 2022 in which it was downgraded from "Requires Improvement" to "Inadequate".

Two further monitoring visits have taken place at the school this year.

In a statement, Communities Academies Trust said: "We are proud of The Telford Park School’s improvements meeting and overcoming the challenges of the last two years post-Covid.

"This year the school celebrated much improved and record GCSE outcomes, and it remains oversubscribed. The transition to Amethyst Academies Trust represents a positive next step for the school."

The school and Amethyst Academies Trust were approached for comment.