A-level results day: Live updates as students find out their grades

Students are hoping for a joyous A-level results day

After sitting through two of the most disrupted academic years in living memory, in which two sets of summer exams have been cancelled, students across the region are finding out if they have achieved the grades they've been hoping for.

Results went live on the UCAS website at 8.30am on Tuesday, with final grades decided by teachers, who have been looking at mock exams, coursework, essays, in-class tests and other evidence to mark their students.

Some critics have voiced concerns that using teachers' grades could lead to "inflated grades" becoming the new norm, making it more difficult for universities to “select accurately and fairly”.

However, Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said this year’s students have suffered more disruption than any cohort and their results should be “celebrated”.

Ofqual interim chief regulator Simon Lebus also told the BBC that pupils in England awaiting their A-level and GCSE results can “feel satisfied” that their grades are fair this summer, after the debacle last year when an algorithm - that took schools' previous performance in each subject into account - downgraded thousands of students. The algorithm was later ditched and teachers' predictions used instead.