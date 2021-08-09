A-level results day 2021: What time grades are being released

Students will be finding out their A-level results in just a few hours

For the second year running the end-of-course exams have been cancelled because of the pandemic, meaning grades have been decided by teachers.

They have used a range of evidence, including mock exams, coursework and other work completed during the year, such as essays or in-class tests, to make their decisions, with the much-loathed algorithm - that downmarked thousands of students last year - scrapped for 2021.

Now the grades have been decided, it's just a matter of hours until students discover how well they've done.

What time are A-level results released?

The Universities and Colleges Admissions Service (UCAS), which operates the application process to universities, says students can access their results on the Track portal from 8.30am on Tuesday, August 10.

Each student has a personal ID they can use to log in and check their grades.

UCAS and universities already have the results, allowing students' accounts to be updated with the correct information on their grades and offers.

Collecting results

Colleges and sixth forms are opening their doors to welcome students in to collect their certificates.

Some schools have staggered their times for people to come in, though it's best to check with your college before visiting.

What happens next

UCAS reassures students who miss their predicted grades that their chosen university may still accept them, saying: "Universities always look at more than just results when making decisions about applicants. We encourage them to be as flexible as possible, given the circumstances."

So make sure you read your UCAS Track page carefully.

Anyone who misses out on their first choice university has a number of options, including accepting the insurance offer, appealing or sitting exams in the autumn and getting the results on December 16. Another possibility is to go through Clearing to try for a different university.