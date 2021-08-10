Shrewsbury Colleges Group's English Bridge Campus

Shrewsbury Colleges Group (SCG) said that a 'software issue' had prevented a 'small number of students' accessing their grades on what is called the 'ProPortal' system.

The issue has become more important due to students not receiving results in person at the college because of the pandemic.

The college has apologised to those affected and said it has emailed results to all students.

One student who contacted the Shropshire Star said they had to contact UCAS to find out if they had been accepted to university while not knowing their actual results.

A statement from SCG said: "Shrewsbury Colleges Group would like to apologise to students and parents for the issues experienced today with accessing their results.

"Students and parents faced technical issues with accessing the ProPortal platform which is the system by which students and parents could get their grades.

"The college had taken steps to ensure that the technical infrastructure was robust, but unfortunately a software issue meant that a small number of students and parents were unable to access the grades in the morning.

The college also has campuses at London Road, pictured, and Welsh Bridge

"All students have been emailed their results.

"English Bridge Campus will be open for discussions with staff, by appointment, regarding results, university choices, internal progression, and HE at SCG as well as apprenticeships

"Appointments can be made by email as below and staff will be available until 4pm on Tuesday, August 10, to assist students.

"For assistance with university offers, the UCAS clearing process, or any other progression queries please email nextsteps@shrewsbury.ac.uk.

"For queries or concerns about grades, please email results@shrewsbury.ac.uk.

"The college website has details of all the courses to which you can progress. The Agency team are available for support with CV writing, applications, and careers advice at agency@shrewsbury.ac.uk.

"The apprenticeship team are available throughout the summer for advice and information about vacancies apprenticeships@shrewsbury.ac.uk.