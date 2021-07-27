Careers day for students

Louise Cowling, Marketing Executive, and Luke Allwood-Reid,Finance Clerk, at the Belvidere School careers day, hosted at Aico headquarters.

The careers morning ran over two days with over 100 students in attendance. Students were able to learn more about the world of work, hearing from Aico colleagues about the various job roles within a business, taking part in hands-

on challenges relating to different roles and taking on team building activities.

Managing Director, Neal Hooper, alked to the students about employability skills and what employers are looking for in people as well as relaying the importance of values, behaviours and attitude in the workplace.

Aico also provided resources for the school to run an Enterprise Challenge Day, where students could create their own businesses. Working in teams, their challenge was to design a life safety product and plan how they could launch this into the market. This gave students the opportunity to develop creativity, team development and presentation skills.

Megan Revell, Assistant Head at Belvidere School said: "Students hugely enjoyed learning about the inner workings of the business, the building tour had the ‘wow factor’ and students were engaged and enjoyed all of the activities throughout the day. The team at Aico inspired, enthused, educated and entertained and the impact of our visit will be long-lasting.”

Aico’s National Technical Manager, Andy Speake also attended the school’s Interview Day, where students had the opportunity to take part in mock interviews with employers, helping to develop key skills to benefit their