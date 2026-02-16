West Midlands woman ordered to stay away from Earl Spencer after stalking charge

A woman has been told she must not go within 100 metres of Earl Spencer after being charged with stalking.

Appearing at Warwick Crown Court on Monday after spending a weekend in custody, Marinela Atomei, 44, was freed on bail with strict conditions not to enter the county of Northamptonshire, where Earl Spencer’s family home Althorp House is.

Atomei, of Penny Happeny Court in Atherstone, Warwickshire, told Judge Anthony Potter: “I do apologise” as she was ordered not to contact the 61-year-old brother of Princess Diana or his partner Professor Cat Jarman or go near them.

She is expected to appear at Warwick Crown Court again on March 13 charged with stalking involving serious harm or distress, court staff said.

Prosecutor Sabhia Pathan said Atomei, who is Romanian but has lived in the UK for more than 10 years, visited the Althorp Estate several times since July last year, sent Earl Spencer letters “expressing her love” via recorded delivery and made dozens of posts on social media.

'Profoundly unnerving'

Judge Potter said the letters showed an “infatuation” with Earl Spencer, adding: “I daresay they were profoundly unnerving.”

Sophie Murray, defending Atomei, said the defendant had a “completely clear” criminal record and had shown insight into her behaviour.

The judge told Atomei: “I’m going to grant you bail. I give you this warning – if you break any of your bail conditions, you will be brought back into custody until this case is dealt with.

“You now understand how Earl Spencer feels about the contact from you and how unnerving it is for him.”

He added: “I am quite satisfied that you now have an understanding about how you should behave.

“You know that if you break these conditions, you will be remanded into custody.”