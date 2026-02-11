Leah Davies, 22, of Haycocks Drive, Broseley, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to one charge of blackmail.

Suzanne Francis, prosecuting, told how the victim, a man from the West Midlands, had spent around nine months messaging a woman on Snapchat.

The communication had come after he accepted a friend request on the social media platform, purporting to be from a woman in Halesowen.

The court was told the pair had messaged for around nine months, and that the woman would ring the victim and check why he was not replying if he did not respond to messages.

Ms Francis said that after the pair arranged to meet up, the woman had requested a naked video from the man.

The court was told that he had sent the video, but in the following days received a message saying: "Hope this does not put you off. I am 15."

Ms Francis said the man was "confused" and did not respond, and instead immediately deleted the app from his phone.

The court was told that in the following days he received a message from a woman who said: "I was going through my sister's telephone, I have all the chat."