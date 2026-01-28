Elderly woman 'murdered' in north Shropshire village named locally

Police arrested a man on suspicion of murder in Prees Higher Heath, near Whitchurch, after the death of an 84-year-old woman on Tuesday afternoon (January 27).

The woman, who was found unresponsive at a property in Woodlands Grove and pronounced dead shortly after, has been named by other residents as Rita Rowley, who is said to have lived in the detached house with her partner of more than 10 years.

Locals on the quiet cul-de-sac said the couple were spotted before Christmas posting cards to neighbours.

Police at Woodlands Grove in Prees Higher Heath on Wednesday. Photo: Steve Leath

An elderly woman who lives a few doors away said: "They kept themselves to themselves.

"I only spoke to them in passing. I saw her before Christmas handing out cards.

"They were both out together posting cards - they looked fine."

Another neighbour, who moved in recently, said: "It's a quiet street and a friendly area, you just don't see anyone.

"If I'm walking my dog people will say hello."

Another neighbour said: "I knew of the lady but I didn't know her personally.

"You'll find around here we all keep ourselves to ourselves. I've lived here 30 years, she's lived here longer.

"Occasionally they'd walk past here and she would say hello. "The last time I saw them they were walking past here, wrapped up, around Christmas.

“She glanced and smiled and I said hello. There's a lot of retired people here."

On Tuesday night the 80-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder was in hospital receiving treatment for "potentially life-threatening injuries", West Mercia Police said.