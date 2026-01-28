Shropshire murder probe LIVE: Death of 84-year-old woman in village near Whitchurch shocks neighbours
A woman aged 84 has been murdered in a north Shropshire village near Whitchurch.
Published
Last updated
West Mercia Police officers were called to an address in a Shropshire village at 3.05pm on Tuesday (January 27) following a report of concern for safety.
When officers arrived at a property on Woodlands Grove in Prees Higher Heath, near Whitchurch, they found a woman unresponsive. She was pronounced dead a short time later.
An 80-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Police said he was receiving hospital treatment for serious, potentially life-threatening injuries on Tuesday night.
Here are our latest updates from the scene: