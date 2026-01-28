Shropshire murder probe LIVE: Death of 84-year-old woman in village near Whitchurch shocks neighbours

West Mercia Police officers were called to an address in a Shropshire village at 3.05pm on Tuesday (January 27) following a report of concern for safety.

When officers arrived at a property on Woodlands Grove in Prees Higher Heath, near Whitchurch, they found a woman unresponsive. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

An 80-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. Police said he was receiving hospital treatment for serious, potentially life-threatening injuries on Tuesday night.

Police in Woodlands Grove, Prees Higher Heath, the day after an 84-year-old woman died and a man was arrested on suspicion of murder

