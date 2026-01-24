Hunt for burglars snatching cash and jewellery in break-ins across West Midlands counties

West Mercia Police officers are investigating after goods described as "high value" were stolen from unlit addresses during in the evening.

The force said burglaries, which are believed to be linked and it was appealing to the public to catch the culprits.

Those responsible entered the rear of properties and the incidents at homes that are vacant and unlit.

The suspects are believed to be white men aged in their late teens or early 20s. Their faces are usually covered and they sometimes wear red-coloured gloves.

A black BMW seen in the vicinity of the incidents is also believed to be connected to the crimes which also happened in neighbouring Herefordshire.

Detectives have released security camera images of the people they are looking for.

They are also Officers are now reminding residents to step up home security measures and to report information about anyone acting in a suspicious manner in the community.

West Mercia's Det Insp Dave Knight said: “We are carrying out a full and thorough investigation into this series of burglaries and our communities can expect to see increased patrols in the areas being targeted.

“We are urging anyone who sees anything suspicious or who can provide any information to please get in touch. While responsibility for these crimes will always lie with the offenders, we are encouraging the public to review their security.

“We also know they often enter through the rear of properties so please take extra care to ensure rear and patio doors are secured and property kept in outbuildings, garages and sheds locked away when not in use.

“If you are able to consider installing motion sensor CCTV as this can be linked directly to a mobile device.

“Please consider taking photos of your property and possessions, or mark valuables with SmartWater, for your own records and for insurance purposes which would make them more easily identifiable if they were ever stolen.

“Finally, if you do come across anyone attempting to steal your property or breaking into your home, please do not approach them. Call 999 immediately and report it to us."

Contact CID on 01905 716977 or email the team via dave.knight@westmercia.police.uk with information.