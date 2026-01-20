Rapper's murder outside Telford gym was 'a cold-blooded execution' as part of 'revenge attack' following murder acquittal

Tamba Momodu, 20, known as Teerose, was shot six times at “point-blank range” as he was about to go to the Fitness Factory with friends in Bridges Business Park in Horsehay, Telford on October 13, 2020.

A jury in the trial of four men accused of his killing at Leicester Crown Court sitting at Loughborough Magistrates Court were told that the motive for the murder “was revenge”.

It is the second trial of the four men accused of murder after a previous trial was halted last year.

Tamba Momodu, 20, was shot dead outside a gym in Telford (Family handout/PA)

Opening the re-trial for the prosecution, Mr James Curtis KC said on Tuesday that the victim, Tamba Momodu, had been cleared of murder at the Old Bailey in 2018.

He had been cleared of murdering 19-year-old Abdullahi Tarabi, a rapper known as Teewiz, who died after being stabbed in an alleyway in Northolt in April 2017.

After his acquittal, Momodu moved from north London to Telford with his family to start a new life.