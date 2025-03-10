Judge makes decision on Telford murder trial

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Stafford Crown Court was told this morning - Monday, March 10, that the trial of four men accused of murdering Tamba Momodu in Telford in 2020, was being halted.

The trial started in January.

Judge Kristina Montgomery scheduled a re-trial in the case for January 12 next year.

Four men had been on trial for murder.

Tamba Momodu, inset, was shot dead at Bridges Business Park in Horsehay, Telford.

They include Ahmed Karshe, 30 and of no fixed abode, Deria Hassan, 32 and of Ferrymead Avenue, Greenford, London, Mahamud Tarabi, 32 and of Whiteleys Parade, Uxbridge, and Merje Ngoy, 24, whose address was given as HMP Hewell.

All four have denied the charge and were remanded until the trial starts again next year.

Tamba Momodu, 20, was shot and killed at the Bridges Business Park outside The Fitness Factory in Horsehay on October 13, 2020.