West Mercia Police restructures policing areas 'to meet the needs of local communities'

From Monday, (January 19) the police service transitions from five local policing areas (LPAs) to two.

This new structure will see the two LPAs of Shropshire & Telford, and Herefordshire & Worcestershire replace the five former LPAs of Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, North Worcestershire, South Worcestershire and Herefordshire.

The change is designed to strengthen resilience, improve coordination and ensure resources are focused where they are needed most, West Mercia Police says.

West Mercia Police said the public will continue to receive the same level of service, with the added benefit of enhanced local policing teams following the change.

Both LPAs will be headed up by a Chief Superintendent – supported by a command team made up of Superintendents, Chief Inspectors and Detective Chief Inspectors.

The force’s current structure has been in place since 2018 and, following feedback from the public, opportunities to improve how the force works and responds to demand have been identified.

This investment aligns with the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Safer Communities Plan and contributes to the national Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee, ensuring communities continue to receive a visible, accessible and responsive policing service.

It is anticipated the change in the force’s operating model will create a long‑term, sustainable structure that supports officers and staff, manages changing demand and continues to deliver the highest standard of service to the public.

Assistant Chief Constable for Local Policing, Grant Wills, said: “Since our current policing model was introduced in 2018, a great deal has changed within policing, and following feedback from our communities and wider engagement it is evident there are real opportunities for us to improve how we work.

“The change in our operating model focuses on making sure we deliver the highest standard of policing and ensures our resources are used in the most effective way.

“Our goal is to build a long‑term, sustainable structure that meets demand, supports our teams and provides an outstanding service to the public.”

Last year, the force confirmed a major uplift in neighbourhood policing, including 29 additional police constables, five dedicated rural crime officers, two sergeants, and 20 Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs).

These officers are now in place and supporting communities across Shropshire & Telford, and Herefordshire & Worcestershire as the force moves to its new operating model.

ACC Wills continued: “Neighbourhood policing is at the heart of how we keep people safe and build trust. With these additional officers our communities will see more uniformed presence and more opportunities to engage with their local teams.

“Although our policing areas are changing, the service the public receives will remain familiar and recognisable — in fact, this new structure allows us to deliver an even more effective and consistent approach across the force.”

Every community within West Mercia Police continues to have a named local officer. Residents can find their local policing team by visiting www.westmercia.police.uk and entering their postcode in the Find Your Area section.

Updates from local teams are also available through the force’s social media channels and via Neighbourhood Matters, the dedicated community messaging service.