Three arrested as police raids in Telford uncover drugs and bladed weapons

Telford's Safer Neighbourhood Teams executed drugs-related warrants at two properties in the Stirchley area on Thursday (January 15).

Officers first raided a property on Sanderville Close where two people - a man and a woman - were arrested.

A man, aged 49, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to supply drugs while a woman, aged 38, was arrested on suspicion of theft from a store.

Telford's Safer Neighbourhood Teams first raided a property on Sanderville Close in Stirchley. Photo: Google

A third man was then arrested following a second warrant at another Stirchley address - this time on Castlecroft.

The 56-year-old man was detained on suspicion of conspiracy to supply drugs.

West Mercia Police said class A and class B drugs were found during searches of both properties, and two bladed weapons were also found and seized by officers.

All three people remained in custody on Thursday afternoon as enquiries continued.

PC Ash Doignie said: "Today we have successfully carried out two drugs warrants, which has resulted in drugs being taken off the streets of Telford and three people being taken into custody.

"We hope today’s warrant sends a strong message that we will continue to act on intelligence given to us as drugs have no place in our communities."