Leo Smith, aged 79, crashed into the victim as she walked her dog on Castle Hill, near the Long Mynd in Church Stretton.

Telford Magistrates Court was told how the incident unfolded at around 6pm on March 18 last year.

The victim was walking her springer spaniel Millie when they were hit from behind by Smith’s Vauxhall Mokka.

The court was told that Smith stopped, turned around and called the emergency services.

He told police officers that his foot slipped off the brake pedal, causing him to lose control on a bend.

The victim was left lying in the road for 45 minutes before an ambulance arrived.

Castle Hill, Church Stretton. Picture: Google

Another neighbour came and brought blankets to keep her warm, and her mother also attended the scene.