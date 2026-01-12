West Midlands man sentenced for 'recklessly' infecting victim with HIV after stopping his medication

Luke Davis, 31, from Kidderminster, was sentenced today (Monday, January 12) at Hereford Crown Court to four years and six months in custody for inflicting grievous bodily harm on the victim.

He was convicted on October 27, 2025 following a trial after the victim contracted the virus as a result of Davis' failure to disclose the sexually transmitted disease and maintain his treatment.

Davis first tested positive for HIV in August 2017 and began treatment in January 2018. Medical professionals advised him about the importance of taking his medication daily to keep the virus suppressed and prevent transmission.

But when Davis met the victim, he did not disclose his HIV status to them.

Scientific evidence later confirmed they had been infected with exactly the same strain of HIV as Davis.

At the trial, the victim was able to give evidence that during the period in which they contracted the disease they had only had sexual intercourse with Davis.

Luke Davis

Davis last attended his clinic appointment in September 2018 and stopped receiving medication deliveries after September 2019. Police found a bottle from September 2019 that still contained pills. In 2021, he admitted to his social worker that he had stopped taking his medication.

Giovanni D’Alessandro from the Crown Prosecution Service said: “This was a reckless and selfish individual who has caused irreparable damage by his actions.

"Luke Davis had been on the appropriate medication and knew he had to take it every day and have regular check-ups.

"His medication reduced the viral load to such a low level that it was controlled and could not be passed on.

"It was his choice to stop taking it and to stop attending clinic appointments.

"He further failed to inform the victim of his diagnosis and recklessly put them at risk of contracting the disease which they subsequently did. The prosecution was able to prove to a jury that Davis’s actions were criminal. The victim now faces the life-long impact of living with HIV.

“We hope the sentence imposed provides some measure of justice to the victim and dissuades others from this type of dangerous and reckless behaviour.”