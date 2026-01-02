'White van' sightings leads to Shropshire police issuing post-Christmas fly-tipping warning

Oswestry Police issued the advice on social media, urging people struggling to get rid of rubbish to make sure that they use registered services.

They warned that using alternative "tip runs" at "an attractive price" could lead to prosecution.

A spokesman said: "In the aftermath of the festive season, it is imperative to recognise that the visits from Father Christmas often lead to a significant increase in household waste both during and after Christmas, extending into the new year.

"We strongly advise against utilising unlicensed waste carriers for the disposal of post-Christmas refuse or any other unwanted items.

"Unfortunately, a considerable portion of this waste tends to end up in our picturesque countryside rather than being directed to official recycling facilities.

"Our colleagues at Staffordshire Police have recently reported observations of a white van involved in fly-tipping activities in proximity to the Shropshire border.

"It is crucial to understand that both the individual responsible for the illegal dumping and the household from which the waste originated may be subject to prosecution.

"Under the Environmental Protection Act 1990, enforcement actions can be initiated by both local authorities and the police.

"Consequently, if a friend with a van offers to conduct a 'tip run' at what appears to be an attractive price, we strongly encourage you to contemplate the potential ramifications and the true costs associated with such arrangements, as well as the ultimate destination of your waste. Let us collectively strive to ensure responsible waste disposal and safeguard our environment during this festive season."