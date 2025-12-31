Truck window smashed 'deliberately' in village near Bridgnorth - police appeal for info

Bridgnorth police are appealing for Information after the incident between December 20 and December 21 in Highley.

Police say the vehicle was parked on Cockshut Lane. By 2.30pm, the rear windscreen of a Toyota Hilux had been found deliberately smashed.

"Marks around the window frame appear consistent with the use of a tool," PC Jade Ives of Bridgnorth SNT said.

Anyone who was in the area at the time or who has information that could help with investigation is asked to contact PC 21094 Jade Ives by email on jade.ives@westmercia.police.uk or by phone on 07811 748 552, quoting incident number 22/116620/25.