Police appeal after three bikes stolen from garage in Telford

West Mercia Police said that the garage, located on Lennock Road in Trench, was broken into some time between 10am on December 28 and 2.40pm on December 30.

Officers said that an unknown number of offenders forced entry to the garage by prising the locking mechanism and took off with three pedal bikes.

West Mercia Police said that the garage, located on Lennock Road in Trench, was broken into some time between 10am on December 28 and 2.40pm on December 30. Photo: Google

PCSO John Bowen said: "We are appealing to the Trench community for information following a burglary at a residential garage in Trench.

"Three pedal cycles were stolen, a gold Peugeot racing bike, a white Raleigh Sprint racing bike and a white Trek Mountain bike."

The police are asking anyone who might have seen something suspicious, or who has information that might help with enquiries, to contact 101 quoting incident number 00288 of December 30, 2025.