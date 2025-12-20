Stephen Collins, 49, of Clive Road, Shrewsbury, was locked up at Shrewsbury Crown Court earlier this week after pleading guilty to one count of burglary.

Collins's victim was away on holiday at the time of the offence, and was alerted to the raid after some of his property was found discarded in a nearby garden.

He returned home to find his house ransacked - and was heartbroken to discover the items taken had inexplicably included his dead wife's ashes.

Other items taken by Collins included the wife's wedding ring and laptop.

The court was told the raid had left the victim feeling "deeply violated" and unsafe in his own home.

Collins had struck at the property on Kenley Avenue in Shrewsbury on November 28 last year.