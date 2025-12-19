Jamie Henderson-Jones, 26 and of Brookside, Wem, was sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to five offences.

Henderson-Jones admitted causing grievous bodily harm with intent, criminal damage and assault by beating of an emergency worker, as well as driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

The charges related to an incident on July 10, 2024.

Suzanne Francis, prosecuting, said that police in a marked vehicle had seen Henderson-Jones driving an Audi A3 in the daytime on Station Road in Wem.

Knowing he was already disqualified from driving PC Jack Harper started to follow the vehicle - which had previously been seized from the defendant.

The court heard PC Harper lost sight of the car but drove to Cordwell Park, where Henderson-Jones was known to leave his vehicle.

The officer located the car and saw the defendant and another man walking into a block of flats.

PC Harper followed and tried to arrest Henderson-Jones, who reacted aggressively, pushing the officer in the chest.