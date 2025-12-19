The video has been published by West Mercia Police after Jamie Henderson-Jones, 26 and of Brookside, Wem, was locked up for two years by Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Henderson-Jones had pleaded guilty to five offences: causing grievous bodily harm, criminal damage, assault by beating of an emergency worker, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.

The attack on PC Jack Harper followed the officer trying to arrest Henderson-Jones after seeing him driving a car while disqualified.

Henderson-Jones pursued the officer downstairs after resisting arrest. Image: West Mercia Police

The defendant resisted, leading to an incident where he chased the officer down a flight of stairs, hit him three times in the head, and causing him to smash through a window.

The CCTV footage shows PC Harper's hand covered in blood in the wake of the assault, as his colleague called for an ambulance.

PC Harper was taken to hospital where he was found to have a fracture under his eye socket.

Henderson-Jones's attack left the officer with a fractured eye socket. Image: West Mercia Police

In the wake of the sentencing Superintendent Edward Hancox said PC Harper was an example of officers showing "remarkable bravery" every day.

He added that any such incidents will be pursued with the full force of the law.

He said: "Every day our officers put themselves in harm’s way to protect the public, showing remarkable bravery as part of their duty. It is extremely disturbing that Henderson‑Jones chose to launch such a violent and cowardly attack on PC Jack Harper while he was simply doing his job.

“I hope today’s sentence gives PC Harper some form of closure and allows him to move forward from this vicious attack.

“We remain clear that violence against police officers is completely unacceptable. No one should come to work to be faced with such violence.

"When an officer is assaulted, it is not only an attack on them but on the safety of the wider community. We will always seek justice for victims and ensure those responsible are held fully to account.”