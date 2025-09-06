Watch: Murderer boasts 'I'm not an abuser' outside Telford police station two weeks before killing her husband

In the months after her estranged husband’s death, convicted murderer Amy Pugh posted almost 200 videos with her friends and followers, including upbeat dance videos.

Pugh, 34 and of Stafford Road, Wolverhampton, was found guilty earlier this year of killing her husband, Kyle Pugh.

Pugh killed her husband, who she was separated from at the time, by causing injuries when compressing his neck following an argument at her home in Newport on March 22, 2022. He died the following day in hospital.

Immediately after the incident, police said that Pugh took "extreme measures" to ensure no-one could link his death back to her - using Kyle's mental health history to manipulate and lie to his loved ones and the authorities about the circumstances of his death.

In the years between Kyle's murder and her final arrest, Amy created and shared more than 180 videos on TikTok - including dozens that showed her upbeat, dancing and lip-syncing to music.

On March 9, 2022 - less than two weeks before Kyle's death - Pugh posted a video of her outside Malinsgate Police Station in Telford with the words: "If I'm so bad 3 times in one month but I'm let out with an NFA [No Further Action] I AM NOT AN ABUSER".

The prolific poster had an almost two-month break from sharing videos after Kyle's death, before returning with a steady stream of videos.

Her final post, shared in November 2024 - the day after she was handed a suspended sentence for torching Kyle's business in 2021 - she shared a video of her dancing and lip-syncing to Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding's 'Free'.

On Friday, (September 5) Amy Pugh was jailed for life with a minimum term of 14 years.

Welcoming the sentence, Emily Clewer from the Crown Prosecution Service said: "Amy Pugh's actions that night robbed Kyle Pugh of the rest of his life and deprived his family of their loved one.

"She will now face the consequences of her actions with a lengthy prison sentence. There is no sentence that can return Mr Pugh to his family, but we hope they are comforted that his killer has been brought to justice.

"Out thoughts remain with Mr Pugh's family during this difficult time."