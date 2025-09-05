Woman who murdered Telford husband sentenced to life

Amy Pugh, 34, of Stafford Road, Wolverhampton, was found guilty of murdering her husband, Kyle Pugh, after a trial in June this year.

Mr Pugh, who was 29, died at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

He had suffered neck compression injuries the night before at his wife's Newport home on Aston Drive.

The couple were separated at the time of his death.

Pugh had lied about what happened, concocting a story where she claimed she had discovered him after he had attempted to take his own life following a row over whether his new girlfriend was pregnant or not.

The jury rejected that story, and found that Pugh had killed her husband by compressing his neck.

Pugh had told the police she discovered her husband at 8.45pm, but she did not call the emergency services until 9.04pm - instead calling her father several times before ringing 999.

Judge Kristina Montgomery said Pugh’s actions had been cynical and cruel.

She was jailed for life with a minimum term of 14 years - minus 288 days spent on remand.