Killer unmasked: Murderer who killed her estranged husband and tried to make it look like suicide was "liar and manipulator"

Amy Pugh, aged 34, of Stafford Road in Wolverhampton has been found guilty of murder following the death of Mr Pugh at her then home in Aston Drive, Newport.

During the six-week trial the court heard how the estranged spouses had an argument just after 8.30pm on March 22, 2022.

The row led to an altercation between the two, where Pugh injured her husband, causing him to become unresponsive.

She took 20 minutes to call emergency services. During this time the court was told how she made several phone calls to her father before calling 999.

When emergency services arrived at the scene at around 9.15pm Pugh was carrying out CPR.

He was then taken to the Princess Royal Hospital where he sadly died the following day.

A murder investigation was launched by police after Mr Pugh's family raised concerns around the circumstances of his death.

During the investigation officers discovered that Kyle had sent messages to family and friends throughout the day of the incident making plans with them, including a voice note sent to a friend about seeing them later that night.

The court also heard how Pugh took a phone call from her estranged husband’s new girlfriend on his phone at around 9pm. His phone has never been recovered.

Murderer Amy Pugh. Picture: West Mercia Police

Pugh was subsequently arrested on April 1, 2022, on suspicion of murder.

A postmortem carried out on Mr Pugh's body showed that he had suffered neck compression injuries.

In November 2024 Pugh was charged with murder.

Today, at Stafford Crown Court, Pugh was found guilty of murder by a jury and is due to be sentenced on Friday, September 5.

Detective Inspector Jo Delahay said: “This is a tragic case, which has caused tremendous upset to Kyle’s family over the last three years. Whilst the court’s verdict does not bring Kyle back, I hope it brings justice for them, and for Kyle.

“Rather than calling for help once Pugh realised Kyle was no longer responsive, she took extreme measures to ensure no one would ever be able to link his death back to her.

“She used Kyle’s mental health history to manipulate and lie to his loved ones, as well as authorities, all to protect herself and through the whole investigation she has shown no remorse for her actions that day.”

In November 2024, Pugh was also found guilty of arson, after she set fire to Kyle’s workshop on October 15, 2021.

Kyle, who was a local MC and artist, used the garage of Aston Drive in Newport to create his work.

While the workshop burnt down Pugh sent Kyle videos of the fire whilst singing Ring of Fire. Pugh was given a 19-month sentence suspended for two years.