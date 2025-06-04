'It is not true' - tearful wife denies murdering husband at her home in Newport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Amy Pugh made the comments as she concluded giving evidence in her defence, during her trial for murdering her husband Kyle Pugh.

Mr Pugh, who was 29, died at Telford's Princess Royal Hospital on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

The night before Mr Pugh had suffered neck compression injuries at his wife's Newport home on Aston Drive.

The couple were separated at the time of his death.

The prosecution alleges Pugh and her husband fought before she caused the injuries to his neck.

Pugh, 34, of Stafford Road, Wolverhampton, who denies murder, says she found her husband on the back door of the house, where he had hanged himself with a belt after a row over whether his new girlfriend was pregnant or not.

In a lengthy exchange prosecution barrister Julian Evans KC accused Pugh of lying about the events that had caused Mr Pugh's death - suggesting she had taken advantage of his own vulnerabilities and history of self harm to create her story.

He said: "I suggest you have maintained to this very day the lies you have quite deliberately told to take advantage of Kyle's own history."