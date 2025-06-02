Woman accused of murdering husband had set fire to their house in Newport because he 'beat her up', court told

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Amy Pugh, aged 34, is accused of killing Kyle Pugh in the kitchen of her home in Aston Drive, Newport, in March 2022.

Mrs Pugh denies murder and has told Stafford Crown Court that she found her husband, who was 29 when he died, hanging from her back door from his belt.

After the trial resumed on Monday (June 2), the court was told how Mrs Pugh had set fire to the Newport address, following a row with her husband a few months before he died.

Prosecutor Mr Julian Evans KC asked Mrs Pugh if social services had been involved with the pair, who the court had been told had a 'toxic' and 'violent' relationship.

“After the fire, yes,” she replied.

“The fire, that was the deliberate fire that you had set at the property after you had a fight, is that correct?” asked Mr Evans.

“After he had beat me up on that day, but yes,” she replied.

The court heard the “arson” in the garage of the property they both lived in was on October 15, 2021. Mr Pugh died in March 2022.