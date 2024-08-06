Perverts and prolific thieves: Some of the Shropshire criminals locked up in recent weeks

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

From serial thieves and rapists to an internet troll, the courts have been teeming with trials of all magnitude since we last looked back on June.

Notably, July saw the sentencing of keyboard warrior David Brown, who trolled the mother and stepfather of Dylan Price after the young man was killed just before his 18th birthday.

Brown, who sent messages from a fake Facebook account claiming he had killed Dylan, was jailed for 15 months for his cruel crime.

Later in the month, serial shoplifter Narinder Kaur was jailed for 10 years after her nationwide "tsunami of dishonesty" and fraud against top high street retailers.

Kaur travelled all over the country - including Shrewsbury and Telford - to deceive retailers out of around £500k.

Here are those, and some of the other cases the Shropshire Star has reported on over the month of July.

Judge warns paedophile who abused children and had indecent images poses 'high risk' to children

Michael Cook. Photo: West Mercia Police

Michael Cook, 24, was jailed at Shrewsbury Crown Court after pleading guilty to 12 sexual offences, which had taken place over a five-year period – some while he was already on police bail.

Judge Laura Hobson said she believed Cook met the description of a "dangerous offender", saying: "In my judgement there is a risk you will commit further offences against children."

The court heard Cook, from Harlescott, Shrewsbury, had admitted offences of physical abuse of a young child, possession of indecent images of children, and attempting to arrange a child sex offence.

Cook was jailed for a total of ten years, and told to serve 13 years on licence.

Serial Telford thief jailed yet again after stealing swords, laptop and money from college

A serial shoplifter was put behind bars yet again after stealing a charity box, swords and money from a college's till.

Shane Chick, aged 36, has already been to jail three times this year for thieving, and has continued in the same criminal vein over the last three months, including using threatening behaviour against a woman in Telford.

Magistrates jailed Chick for 18 days and ordered him to pay a total of £3,280.50 in compensation.

Jail for thieving pig farmer who stole trailer and rammed police in 'dangerous' chase

A thief who stole a trailer from a farm and tried to ram police on a "dangerous" chase through rural villages was put behind bars for a year.

Pig farmer John Pughe and an unidentified accomplice targeted Morris's Farm in Meifod, near Welshpool, stealing £5,000 worth of agricultural stock.

Pughe then raced on major A roads and through villages with sparks flying in his wake after police burst his tyres with a stinger.

Men who subjected schoolgirl to 'depraved night of sexual abuse'