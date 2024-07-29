Revealed: Faces of teenage rapists who targeted 'vulnerable' woman in Shropshire hotel

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Harley King, aged 19 from Newcastle and and Ben Jennings, aged 20, from Cramlington, in Northumberland were just 17 and 18 respectively when they attacked the woman in 2022.

Following a trial in June, King was found guilty of three offences – two charges of raping a woman aged 16 and over and one charge of voyeurism or recording a private act. Jennings was convicted of two charges of rape of a woman aged 16 and over, and one sexual assault charge of a female aged 16.

The court had heard that the pair had attacked their “vulnerable” victim in a hotel when she was visiting Oswestry with a group of other young people.

Harley King

Ben Jennings

The offenders had raped and assaulted her after meeting her that day, the court heard.

Jailing them both at Shrewsbury Crown Court on July 18, Judge Laura Hobson said the pair had used their victim in “the most inhumane way”.

She told the two men: “I heard your trial. I heard the evidence of your victim. When you tell the probation officers that you were wrongly convicted, it would be worth remembering it was not just her word that convicted you,

“Your victim was drunk and the only girl in a large group of men on that trip. She was a vulnerable young woman. You did not know her background, I accept that. But the situation was engineered by you to be left alone with her.”

Both were jailed for eight years and six months with the judge remarking that their "overall culpability was the same".

She added that they would both be on the sex offenders register for life.